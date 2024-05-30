Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading 30.6% Higher

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.58. 390,239,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 99,742,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

