Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 33,272 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,947. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average of $105.27.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
