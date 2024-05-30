Fiduciary Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $288.28. 1,693,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day moving average of $288.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

