Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 17,535 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 396.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 225,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 2,261,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

