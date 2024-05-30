Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,610 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 1,596,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

