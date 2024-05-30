Fiduciary Trust Co Has $11.83 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.54. 2,977,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,254. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

