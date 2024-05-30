Fiduciary Trust Co Has $13.04 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after acquiring an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,533,000 after buying an additional 263,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.52. 1,311,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.97.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

