Fiduciary Trust Co Has $261.33 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,954 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 4.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co owned about 0.24% of TJX Companies worth $261,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.83. 5,531,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,697 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,789 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

