Fiduciary Trust Co Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 37,696 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,804,000 after buying an additional 58,006 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 319,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.