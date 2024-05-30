Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $10,818,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 352,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $91,836,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $172.48. 3,384,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.