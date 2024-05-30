Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,470. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

