Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,384 shares of company stock worth $3,653,916 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

