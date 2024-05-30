Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $8,572,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.79. 1,123,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.03. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.