Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 1,036 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $30.17 on Thursday, hitting $1,360.50. 1,287,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,178. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.38 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,333.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

