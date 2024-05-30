Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 39,908 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,908 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE T traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 26,622,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,867,168. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

