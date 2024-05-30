Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 503 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

CNI stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.07. 584,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.29. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.