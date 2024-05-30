Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 708 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,370 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

