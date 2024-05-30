Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 708 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,370 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.