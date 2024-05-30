Financial Comparison: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) & Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $9.30 million 555.55 -$643.20 million ($3.22) -8.57 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.97 million 1,830.08 -$214.53 million ($3.78) -12.12

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BridgeBio Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -246.24% N/A -80.12% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -4,223.27% -42.50% -36.96%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BridgeBio Pharma and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 2 9 1 2.92 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 11 0 2.92

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $47.62, indicating a potential upside of 72.46%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $60.92, indicating a potential upside of 32.98%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate pro-drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). In addition, it engages in developing products for mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It is also developing CRN04894, an investigational oral nonpeptide product candidate to antagonize the adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) receptor that has completed a Phase 1 study for the treatment of diseases caused by excess ACTH, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. In addition, the company is developing antagonists of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy, and other diseases of excess PTH; identified investigational orally available somatostatin receptor type 3 targeted nonpeptide agonists for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and developing thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor antagonists for the treatment of graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as Oral GLP-1 and GIP nonpeptides for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.