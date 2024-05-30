Financial Review: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $193,000.00 92.73 -$28.96 million ($0.64) -0.55 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$135.35 million ($2.52) -1.59

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -16,123.32% -191.38% -128.26% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -74.13% -49.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.00%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

