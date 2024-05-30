Financial Review: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StepStone Group and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 5 2 0 2.29 Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 3 0 3.00

StepStone Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.79, suggesting a potential downside of 17.14%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.36%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. StepStone Group pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StepStone Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Vinci Partners Investments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vinci Partners Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of StepStone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A 8.61% 3.94% Vinci Partners Investments 50.51% 17.86% 12.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $711.63 million 6.70 $58.09 million $0.90 47.99 Vinci Partners Investments $91.03 million 6.26 $44.19 million $0.81 13.09

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats StepStone Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP. was founded in 2007 and is based in LA Jolla, California with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, New York, New York.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

