Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi Sells 700 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50.

Finning International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FTT opened at C$41.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.70. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTT. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.13.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

