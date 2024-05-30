First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Stock Up 0.3 %

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,745. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 million, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Northwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Report on FFNW

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.