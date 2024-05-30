First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises 1.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of FirstEnergy worth $127,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,890. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

