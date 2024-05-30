First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,345,416 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of American International Group worth $64,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $746,005,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,305,000 after buying an additional 133,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,065,000 after acquiring an additional 290,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

AIG traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $77.57. 3,728,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,679. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.