First Pacific Advisors LP Has $210 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises 3.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Ferguson worth $209,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 0.9 %

Ferguson stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.53. 1,094,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $143.62 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.