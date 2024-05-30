First Pacific Advisors LP Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

PARR traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 587,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,239. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

