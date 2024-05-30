First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.03. 745,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

