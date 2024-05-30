First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.33% of First Solar worth $61,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Solar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in First Solar by 304,592.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 155,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.03. The stock had a trading volume of 719,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $286.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average is $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

