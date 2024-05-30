First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $274.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $209.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $278.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $1,808,372.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

