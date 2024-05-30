First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 1,777,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,052,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,841.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

