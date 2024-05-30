FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Buys $20,777.64 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,728.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.

On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $20,664.24.

FlexShopper Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 72,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FPAY

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.13% of FlexShopper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.