FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Buys $20,777.64 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,728.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.
- On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $20,664.24.
FlexShopper Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 72,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on FPAY
Institutional Trading of FlexShopper
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.13% of FlexShopper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShopper
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.