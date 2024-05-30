Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,485,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.