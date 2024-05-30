Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 41,522 Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.62% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BUFF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,759 shares. The stock has a market cap of $422 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.