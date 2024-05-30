Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $2.68 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $24,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after buying an additional 135,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $190.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.82. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

