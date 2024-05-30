Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $344.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.40 and a 200-day moving average of $318.92. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

