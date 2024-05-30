Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after buying an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,739,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,830,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,811,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

