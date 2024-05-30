Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.
Foot Locker Stock Down 2.2 %
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
