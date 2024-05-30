Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $22.52

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $25.70. Foot Locker shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 4,063,832 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Foot Locker Trading Up 26.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,684 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.