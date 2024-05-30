Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Position Lowered by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,048,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320,800 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,566,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 146,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 553,722 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 283,809 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,117,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 1,566,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,033,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

