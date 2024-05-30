Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading Down 6.6%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Foxtons Group Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

