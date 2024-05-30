FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.37

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 422104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $124,320. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 837,166 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after buying an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 495,409 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 558,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

