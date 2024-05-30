Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,777,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,645,705 shares.The stock last traded at $21.39 and had previously closed at $21.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUSN. Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

