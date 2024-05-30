Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GALKF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 119,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

