Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 124,096 shares.The stock last traded at $27.10 and had previously closed at $26.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Galapagos Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

