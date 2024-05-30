Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

