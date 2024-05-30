Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.50

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.35), with a volume of 27657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).

Gama Aviation Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -963.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.77.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

