GAP (NYSE:GPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. GAP updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.42. 24,451,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Insider Activity at GAP

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GAP

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.