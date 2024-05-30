Genesco (GCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.70) per share for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY25 guidance at $0.60-1.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-1.000 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCO opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $314.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

