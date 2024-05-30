GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Trading Down 6.6%

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 38,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 8,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

GivBux Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

GivBux Company Profile

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

