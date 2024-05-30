Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLADZ remained flat at $25.20 during trading on Wednesday. 12,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

Get Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.